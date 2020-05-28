STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Focus, upskill, accept the situation

My life until now has been fastpaced. I run a recruitment firm with multiple branches. I used to fly between cities and to Dubai (where I have a branch too) regularly.

Published: 28th May 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Hema Subramaniam

Hema Subramaniam

By Hema Subramaniam
Express News Service

CHENNAI: My life until now has been fastpaced. I run a recruitment firm with multiple branches. I used to fly between cities and to Dubai (where I have a branch too) regularly. Life was always packed, my phone constantly ringing. I would work long hours, and take late night flights to make the most of the time available. I would revel in power dressing and staying at business hotels and the fact that I was a business woman in what largely is a man’s world. And when I get home weary, brain dead, I would feel good that I had pulled another productive day. It was a treadmill life and I was running to stay in the same place. All this high voltage action came to a crashing halt. Blindsided (or delusional?) by COVID-19, the first few days when a lockdown seemed imminent was frantic- organising laptops, dongles, setting accountability, templates for productivity report and then everything went into a slow tailspin.

I sat at home waiting for calls that were slowly reducing, and took stock of a bleak situation. Business was dwindling. The company I had built with all its branches seemed now like a sand castle. I watched it all dissipating before me. The first couple of weeks were the worst. Everything seemed dismal — the harsh DJ inside my head taunting me that this will not end even if the lockdown is lifted. Conducting townhalls through Zoom trying to keep the morale up seemed like a futile exercise. I would sit around, quiet, spend the whole day in my nightwear, hair lanky and skin flaky-looking frankly beaten and blue. Until one day I got onto Reddit and started reading up on meditation. I slowly started reading The Mind Illuminated. My journey began and I surprised myself with my discipline.

I would sit cross-legged, and it would be tedious, mind-numbingly boring to just focus on my breath, to ignore with resolve the insidious thoughts that would beckon, inviting me to go on an addictive joyride. But resolved I was and laboured at it. I slowly but surely saw subtle changes in me. I was more cheerful, more positive. Ten minutes of meditation increased to 20 then 30 and now I can meditate for 40 minutes. I resolved to make my time more productive. I signed up for learning a new language, listened to great podcasts, took up yoga, signed up for a few online courses, enjoyed serials I never had time for — and soon enough, time speeded up once more.

There just was not enough time to do the things I signed up for — life is now delightfully busy and packed once more. Only this time, I am doing multiple things, things that I enjoy, I am upskilling myself on subjects I like, enjoying the variety I now have in my life and the nasty DJ in my head is getting slowly but surely quelled. I believe now that we own the choice on how we react to an ugly situation. We can self- destruct or self-improve. I urge everyone to use this forced holiday to focus on themselves, upskill if possible, accept the situation for what it is and in doing so, heal.

Hema Subramaniam, founder and CEO, Live Connections (Write to cityexpresschn@gmail. com and share how you are spending your quarantine period.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp