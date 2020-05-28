STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Just 3 days left, Tamil Nadu govt yet to give letter of commitment for Anna University's IoE Status

The varsity officials have urged the government to expedite the process and submit the commitment letter, which would fetch the institution Rs 1,000 crore and more autonomy.

Published: 28th May 2020 09:19 PM

Anna University

Anna University (Photo | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has only three days to commit to funds to get the Institute of Eminence (IoE) status to Anna University. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) asked the varsity to submit the letter of commitment by May 31, failing which the varsity may not be conferred the status.

The varsity officials have urged the government to expedite the process and submit the commitment letter, which would fetch the institution Rs 1,000 crore and more autonomy, in addition to the IoE status.

The letter would require the Tamil Nadu government to assure providing its share of funds for IoE status.

Anna University Vice Chancellor MK Surappa has said that the Tamil Nadu government need not make any compromises on existing policies or administrative structure.

Commenting on the fear that Tamil Nadu may have to compromise on its 69 per cent reservation policy, he said, "The reservation policy of the State will be upheld and not touched. If we do not obtain the IoE status, the varsity will lose a big a opportunity," he told Express.

Surappa added that there will not be a need for the government to spend significantly more than its current expenditure. "The government will need to provide only about an additional Rs 30-40 crore. There are alternate sources for the State's share that are already in place," he said.

The decision to provide commitment lies with the cabinet committee that was formed to oversee the partition of the varsity into bifurcation of Anna University (AU) into Anna Institute of Eminence and Anna University, said S Apoorva, the principal secretary to the Higher Education Department. "The decision is not in the hands of the department, but the cabinet committee," she said.

Speaking to Express, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan said, "The committee is yet to take a decision. We are still discussing the matter."

The committee comprises of five State ministers, including School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, Minister for Electricity P Thangamani, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Minister for Law C V Shanmugam and Higher Education Minsiter KP Anbalagan.

The order said that the committee could also include the Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance (Expenditure) Department, Secretary to the Government, Law Department and Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department. However, no member of this committee is an academician privy to the administration of the varsity.

