Southern Railway, ICF offices in Chennai shut after officials test positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, a top official at the Southern Railway headquarters and another official working in the railway headquarters at Park Town were confirmed to have COVID-19.

Published: 28th May 2020 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Southern Railway headquarters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway headquarters and two ICF offices in the city have been closed after some of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, a top official attached with Chennai division and another official working in the railway headquarters at Park Town were confirmed to have COVID-19.

While both officials show no symptoms, the railways ordered the closure of the Southern Railways headquarters and office of Chennai railway division office in the NGO annexe complex in Park Town. Both officials have been asked to quarantine at their residences for 14 days.

The Southern Railway headquarters houses the offices of the general manager, additional general manager and other department heads.

All the officials and employees have been asked to carry out their official duties from home and be available on phone and electronic means of communication at all times. 

The offices were functioning throughout the day for the past few weeks as the railways planned to carry out long pending construction work during the lockdown.

Chennai Corporation authorities have collected the list of visitors who came in contact with the two COVID-19 patients and asked them to quarantine for 14 days.

Railway officials said the office buildings will remain shut for two days and will be thrown open after complete disinfection.

Similarly, two ICF employees also tested positive for COVID 19 on Thursday. The ICF management ordered to partially shut the production unit and the Shell administrative building for two days.

The ICF also distributed “Kabasura Kudineer” to its workers and staff.

Recently, a woman employee attached to the Controller of Stores office at the Joint Office complex in Ayanavaram tested positive and succumbed.

Since March 23, over 25 RPF personnel attached to various stations tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai.

