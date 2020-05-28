STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN Athletic Association unhappy over JN Stadium being used as quarantine centre

If the world had not encountered the coronavirus, stadiums in the city would now be filled with enthusiasts cheering their favourite teams in a range of sporting events.

Published: 28th May 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants wait to board the special train to Odisha at Central railway station in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If the world had not encountered the coronavirus, stadiums in the city would now be filled with enthusiasts cheering their favourite teams in a range of sporting events.

Now, with the virus taking over large populations of many countries, the stadiums have doubled as quarantine centres, hosting hundreds of COVID- 19 patients.

Following the example set by their counterparts in Australia, Brazil, Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is the latest to be tasked with this duty.

As much as it’s a vital service, not everyone is pleased with the responsibility.

With an order from the Tamil Nadu government, the state’s biggest multipurpose stadium was not just turned into a mass quarantine centre with the facility to host 500-600 people, but also waiting point for migrant workers employed with the Central Railway Station.

While the move can certainly be termed necessary, it has killed all chances of athletes using the grounds for training in the near future.

All those reliant on the facility had banked on the possibility of the government allowing them on its grounds in June.

Disappointed with the decision, the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association (TNAA) is considering requesting the government to shift the centre elsewhere.

C Latha, TNAA’s secretary, is of the opinion that the government could have just roped in a few more schools and colleges, in addition to the ones already functioning as quarantine/testing centres.

“With the Olympics scheduled for next year, they could have avoided using a facility like the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Though some are training at makeshift arrangements like mud tracks and cement roads now, the synthetic track can make all difference. We have decided to send a letter to the government, requesting them to shift the isolation wards somewhere else,” she says.

The TNAA is also scheduled to host the senior national athletic championships between September and October this year.

“There is uncertainty over how long the stadium will be used for this purpose. Chennai is the hub for athletes. We need to prepare them for senior nationals.

Depending on their performances in the meet, athletes will be picked for the national camps as well. We are faced with the conundrum over how to proceed forward,” she explains.

With athletics being a non-contact sport, Latha reiterates that the health of the athletes would not be compromised when the training resumes.

“Athletics is not a team sport. There might be some group training but athletes are going to practise individually only. Hence, maintaining social distancing and following other new norms won’t be an issue for us, as long as we get the place for training,” Latha details.

The stadium playing host to patients has also rendered the facilities for volleyball, throwball, handball, kabaddi, judo, weightlifting, table tennis, and boxing, inaccessible for players. All of them too would like to return to the home ground sooner than later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru stadium Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp