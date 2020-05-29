STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

618 new cases, seven more deaths in Chennai even as containment zones fall to 254

According to corporation data, 897 containment zones have been taken off the list so far. This means these zones did not record any COVID-19 case for the past 28 days.

Published: 29th May 2020 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers take nasal swabs from a woman through a Covid-19 sample collection kiosk installed at Public Health Laboratory and Health Care Center at Pudupet in Chennai on Saturday.

Health workers take nasal swabs from a woman through a Covid-19 sample collection kiosk installed at Public Health Laboratory and Health Care Center at Pudupet in Chennai. (Photo | Debdatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Chennai has come down to 254 even as cases soared by 618, taking the tally in the city to 13,362. Seven more people died in the city taking the total deaths to 113.

According to corporation data, 897 containment zones have been taken off the list so far. This means these zones did not record any COVID-19 case for the past 28 days.

Among the present containment zones, Royapuram has the most with 77 while Thiruvika Nagar has 30. Surprisingly, Tondiarpet, which is seeing a rise in cases, has only one containment zone.

RSRM hospital in Royapuram and ladies hostel in Stanley and MMC hospitals are also containment zones where cases were recorded.

Zone 11 (Valsaravakkam) which became a hotspot after the outbreak of cases from the Koyambedu cluster now only has two containment zones while Kodambakkam, another hotspot, has only six containment zones.

As of May 29, Royapuram has 1168 active cases followed by 790 in Tondiarpet, 696 in Teynampet, 639 in Kodambakkam and 633 in Thiruvika Nagar.

The most number of deaths -- 26 -- have been recorded in Royapuram while 20 have died in Thiruvika Nagar. The city accounts for almost 80 percent of the state’s death toll.

Meanwhile, people can now follow the Chennai Corporation on instagram @chennaicorp.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chennai COVID-19 Chennai containment zones Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp