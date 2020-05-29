618 new cases, seven more deaths in Chennai even as containment zones fall to 254

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Chennai has come down to 254 even as cases soared by 618, taking the tally in the city to 13,362. Seven more people died in the city taking the total deaths to 113.

According to corporation data, 897 containment zones have been taken off the list so far. This means these zones did not record any COVID-19 case for the past 28 days.

Among the present containment zones, Royapuram has the most with 77 while Thiruvika Nagar has 30. Surprisingly, Tondiarpet, which is seeing a rise in cases, has only one containment zone.

RSRM hospital in Royapuram and ladies hostel in Stanley and MMC hospitals are also containment zones where cases were recorded.

Zone 11 (Valsaravakkam) which became a hotspot after the outbreak of cases from the Koyambedu cluster now only has two containment zones while Kodambakkam, another hotspot, has only six containment zones.

As of May 29, Royapuram has 1168 active cases followed by 790 in Tondiarpet, 696 in Teynampet, 639 in Kodambakkam and 633 in Thiruvika Nagar.

The most number of deaths -- 26 -- have been recorded in Royapuram while 20 have died in Thiruvika Nagar. The city accounts for almost 80 percent of the state’s death toll.

Meanwhile, people can now follow the Chennai Corporation on instagram @chennaicorp.