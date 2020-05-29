After 53-day gap, passenger ships set sail again between Chennai and Andamans

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The weekly passenger ship services between Chennai and the Andamans resumed on Thursday after a gap of 53 days. The passenger ship MV Nicobar left Chennai Port with 87 passengers. Similarly, MV Nancowry, a passenger ship from Port Blair carrying more than 160 passengers, will anchor at Chennai Port on Saturday around 2 pm.

The services were suspended due to the lockdown. However, even as they resumed, officials are unsure of the frequency in the coming weeks.

Passenger services resumed on Thursday after detailed discussions involving officials of the state government, Chennai Port Trust and the Andamans administration.

The standard operating procedures were strictly followed under the supervision of officials of the Port Health Office, Tamil Nadu government including the Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Port Trust.

Sheltered waiting facilities were provided outside the port gates for passengers who arrived from various parts of the city to board MV Nicobar. The assembled passengers were advised to maintain social distancing of one metre. Thereafter, they were transported through MTC buses to the cruise terminal in batches of 20 to ensure social distancing.

On arrival at the passenger terminal, they were asked to keep their baggage in the earmarked area for disinfection after which they had to undergo thermal screening.

"Sufficient sanitization facilities have also been provided at the entry gate of the cruise terminal. Passengers were then subjected to scanning using the infrared static thermal scanner at the terminal to ensure their temperature readings are normal before allowing them to board the vessel. Each passenger has been provided with refreshments, water bottles and lunch packs sponsored by the Greater Chennai Corporation," a port spokesman said.

To know the availability of services and book tickets, passengers can visit the Shipping Corporation of India, located near Chennai beach railway station, or the Andaman and Nicobar Island administration or the port offices in Chennai or Port Blair. Passengers may also take the help of tour operators who can purchase tickets.