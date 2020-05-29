STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

After 53-day gap, passenger ships set sail again between Chennai and Andamans

However, even as the services resumed, officials are unsure of the frequency in the coming weeks.

Published: 29th May 2020 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

MV Nicobar ready to depart from Chennai Port to Port Blair. Passenger services resumed on Thursday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The weekly passenger ship services between Chennai and the Andamans resumed on Thursday after a gap of 53 days. The passenger ship MV Nicobar left Chennai Port with 87 passengers. Similarly, MV Nancowry, a passenger ship from Port Blair carrying more than 160 passengers, will anchor at Chennai Port on Saturday around 2 pm.

The services were suspended due to the lockdown. However, even as they resumed, officials are unsure of the frequency in the coming weeks.

Passenger services resumed on Thursday after detailed discussions involving officials of the state government, Chennai Port Trust and the Andamans administration.

The standard operating procedures were strictly followed under the supervision of officials of the Port Health Office, Tamil Nadu government including the Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Port Trust.

Sheltered waiting facilities were provided outside the port gates for passengers who arrived from various parts of the city to board MV Nicobar. The assembled passengers were advised to maintain social distancing of one metre. Thereafter, they were transported through MTC buses to the cruise terminal in batches of 20 to ensure social distancing.

On arrival at the passenger terminal, they were asked to keep their baggage in the earmarked area for disinfection after which they had to undergo thermal screening.

"Sufficient sanitization facilities have also been provided at the entry gate of the cruise terminal.  Passengers were then subjected to scanning using the infrared static thermal scanner at the terminal to ensure their temperature readings are normal before allowing them to board the vessel. Each passenger has been provided with refreshments, water bottles and lunch packs sponsored by the Greater Chennai Corporation," a port spokesman said.

To know the availability of services and book tickets, passengers can visit the Shipping Corporation of India, located near Chennai beach railway station, or the Andaman and Nicobar Island administration or the port offices in Chennai or Port Blair. Passengers may also take the help of tour operators who can purchase tickets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai-Andaman ship MV Nicobar MV Nancowry
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp