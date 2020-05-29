STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai adds 559 cases, city tally touches 12,762

As of Wednesday, Royapuram remains the most affected among the 15 zones under Greater Chennai Corporation with 2,252 positive cases.

Published: 29th May 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of medical staff collecting swab samples at Chennai International Airport from an Indian citizen who returned from Dubai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai recorded 559 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing its total up to 12,762. Eleven of the 12 deaths reported by the official health bulletin on Thursday, were of residents from Chennai. This includes a 36-year-old male who was admitted with old pulmonary tuberculosis to RGGH.

As of Wednesday, Royapuram remains the most affected among the 15 zones under Greater Chennai Corporation with 2,252 positive cases.On Thursday, Field Support Teams headed by IAS officers visited hotspots and houses of Covid-19 patients to review containment measures.

Special nodal officer for Chennai Corporation J Radhakrishnan and monitoring officer A Arun Thamburaj inspected work being carried out at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in KP Park in Pulianthope, to convert it into a COVID care centre.

Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani said that as part of the initiative to give out 50 lakh reusable masks to 26 lakh people in 650 slum areas, 12 lakh masks have already been distributed, according to a release from the city corporation.

Reviewing roadworks and waterbody restoration works at the meeting, along with containment efforts, Velumani instructed officials to expedite resolution of issues related to daily water supply and sewage, the release said.Meanwhile, the city corporation sent 75,922 stranded people in 55 Shramik trains to their homes until Wednesday.

According to the daily health bulletin , a total of 6,566 people have been tested at the Central Railway station of which 67 have turned out Covid positive.Another 499 samples are still being processed, added the bulletin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp