STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Kite flyers using ‘manja’ thread to be detained under Goondas Act

The Act empowers the police to detain a person in jail for one year without bail.

Published: 29th May 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Manja thread

A man prepares manja thread. (File photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From now on, kite flyers using the banned manja thread will be detained under the Goondas Act. The decision comes amid reports of as many as 13 people getting injured by dangling manja threads at various places across Chennai since the lockdown started.

The Act empowers the police to detain a person in jail for one year without bail.While several teenagers and youngsters were nabbed for either flying kites using the banned thread or for making the thread, they were usually let off with a warning and only a few were arrested.

In a fresh incident, a four-year-old girl suffered injury on her neck by a manja thread in MKB Nagar on Thursday. Currently, she is undergoing treatment. Similarly, on Monday a 35-year-old suffered a cut near her nose from the thread. In light of these incidents, City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan has issued an internal circular to detain the offenders under Goondas Act, pointing out that the time for issuing warnings and showing mercy was over.

“Despite several warnings, people do not listen. Whenever the patrol police follow the kites, people cut off the ‘manja’ thread and escape. Cutting off the threads is more dangerous as they dangle randomly, injuring anyone on the path,” said a senior police officer.

In July 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned the use of ‘Chinese’ kite strings, made of nylon or any synthetic material, which is non-biodegradable. Then they directed the State governments to prohibit the “manufacture, sale, storage, purchase and use” of synthetic manja or nylon threads and all other synthetic strings used for flying kites with immediate effect. The Chennai city police had also banned flying kites using manja and have made awareness videos on the issue.

A senior police officer said that when they conducted raids and seized manja threads they normally did not book the suspects as most of them turn out to be juveniles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp