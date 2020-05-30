Construction of T2 terminal at Chennai airport to be delayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The T2 integrated terminal building at the Chennai airport which was expected to be ready by the end of this year may have to wait till the middle of next year. This comes as work on Phase-II modernisation of Chennai airport is gathering pace after work resumed in phases May 4 and May 21.



“Earlier 1800 people worked in the site and now we have only 650 people employed,” said an airport official. He said the dismantling of old T-3 terminal and fabrication works are progressing with strict adherence to regulations.

“The deadline was altered to the end of the year as equipment supply from China was delayed following the pandemic,” he said.