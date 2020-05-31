STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
220 Chennai Corporation staff test positive for COVID-19

A total of 210 Corporation staff have tested COVID-positive so far, according to a corporation announcement on Twitter. 

Published: 31st May 2020 03:53 AM

Chennai Corporation building

Chennai Corporation building (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 210 Corporation staff have tested COVID-positive so far, according to a corporation announcement on Twitter. However, their health condition are said to be stable, according to officials.

This includes conservancy staff and temporary door-to-door survey workers working across all 15 zones of the city Corporation. Senior Corporation officials said the 210 workers who have so far tested positive were out of a total of 37,000 staff working under the city Corporation.

"At the Ripon building (City Corporation headquarters) and at its annexe, Amma Maligai, a total of 9 people have tested positive," said a senior corporation official. This is from a total of 2,000 people who work at Ripon building and Amma Maligai. The buildings are being disinfected regularly, said Corporation officials. 

