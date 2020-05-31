COVID-19: CM Edappadi Palaniswami grants Rs 5 lakh to deceased Chennai nurse's family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing deep grief over the death of a nurse, who was engaged in COVID-19 mitigation works, at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital recently, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Saturday granted a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the nurse’s family.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister hailed the nurse’s services for helping Tamil Nadu fight the pandemic and said the assistance was extended in recognition of her dedicated work, considering this as a special case.