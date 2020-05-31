Four found dead at homes in and around Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four persons were found dead at their apartments in different places in Chennai and Tiruvallur on Friday.

In the first incident, Vikranth, a 45-year-old software firm employee, lived with his 80-year-old mother Rajeshwari, who was ill and bedridden, in an apartment at West Mambalam. "On Friday evening, the neighbours smelled something foul from the apartment and alerted us," police said.

Decomposed bodies of the mother-son duo were found in the apartment and the police shifted them to a government hospital. In a similar incident, the decomposed body of a tuition master was found in his house at Mandaveli.

Police have identified the deceased person as Madhavan (45). "He was not married and he lived alone in the house. Madhavan’s body had decomposed and there was an injury mark on the back of his head," police said.

In yet another incident in Tiruvallur, Devaraj (65) of Manavala Nagar did not answer the phone for two days, so his son Selvakumar (33) reached the house, and found the man dead. A case has been registered. Police are awaiting postmortem reports in all the three cases to ascertain death cause.