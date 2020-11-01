STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 containment zones in Chennai come down to four

A total of 11 Corporation zones have active cases of only two percent including the five North Chennai zones - Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram.

Published: 01st November 2020 06:41 PM

T-nagar, social distancing

Social distancing norms go for a toss as lcals throng the Ranganathan Street in Chennai's T.Nagar for Diwali shopping. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Covid-19 cases decline in Chennai, the city now has just four containment zones as of Sunday.

Thirteen out of the 15 Corporation zones now are free of any containment areas while Manali Corporation zone has three containment zones and Sholinganallur has one containment zone.

Corporation officials said that the city is likely to have zero containment zones soon as the existing four containment zones too would go off by November 3rd as the 14-day window would be over.

“So far, there’s no spike in cases in these active zones and cases are coming down overall in all zones,” the Corporation official said.

To the relief of residents, active cases in the Sholinganallur Corporation zone have now reduced below 100 as the zone has only two percent of active cases now.

Apart from the containment zones, the city presently has 302 streets with positive cases. In this, Sholinganallur has the lowest of just five streets with active cases and the Valasaravakkam zone has six containment zones. Teynampet zone has 43 streets with active cases followed by Adyar with 42 streets.

Corporation officials said that the Assistant Engineers in each zone have been told to monitor the busy places of shopping in the city.

“There is an excess crowd in places like Ranganathan street and areas surrounding Pondy bazaar. We will give a warning to the small scale shops in the locality if it is crowded. If the shopkeepers can't ensure social distancing of customers, we will definitely seal the shops,” the official added.

In Chennai, 95 percent of the total infected Covid-19 patients have been discharged while the mortality rate is at 1.8 percent and active cases are at 3 percent.

