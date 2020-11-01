STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Number of passengers using Chennai Metro doubles in October 

From October 1 to 31, a total of 7,03,223 people took the CMRL service while only 3,60,193 people had travelled from September 7 to 30, according to data from the CMRL.

Published: 01st November 2020 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

A worker wearing a face mask cleans a coach as Chennai Metro prepares to resume from September 7 ,after more than 5 months, which were suspended due to COVID-19.

A worker wearing a face mask cleans a coach as Chennai Metro prepares to resume from September 7 ,after more than 5 months, which were suspended due to COVID-19. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of passengers travelled by the Chennai Metro Rail has doubled in October compared to the number of commuters who took the trains in September, when services began after six months of lockdown. 

From October 1 to 31, a total of 7,03,223 people took the CMRL service while only 3,60,193 people had travelled from September 7 to 30, according to data from the CMRL. On October 29 alone, a total of 30,515 passengers used the services . 

So far, a total of 10,63,416 people have used the services after it resumed on September 7. 

Meanwhile, 19,607 people in October have used the QR code facility to book tickets which offers 20 percent discounts while 4,34,289 people have used the travel card which offers 10 percent discount. 

“All entrance gates in metro stations have been opened for public use. All facilities inside the stations such as the lifts, escalators, subways connecting the entrance of metro stations are also being opened to benefit the passengers,” said a statement from the CMRL. 

The CMRL has also requested passengers to comply with Covid-19 norms such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Metro Chennai Metro footfall
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp