Number of passengers using Chennai Metro doubles in October 

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of passengers travelled by the Chennai Metro Rail has doubled in October compared to the number of commuters who took the trains in September, when services began after six months of lockdown.

From October 1 to 31, a total of 7,03,223 people took the CMRL service while only 3,60,193 people had travelled from September 7 to 30, according to data from the CMRL. On October 29 alone, a total of 30,515 passengers used the services .

So far, a total of 10,63,416 people have used the services after it resumed on September 7.

Meanwhile, 19,607 people in October have used the QR code facility to book tickets which offers 20 percent discounts while 4,34,289 people have used the travel card which offers 10 percent discount.

“All entrance gates in metro stations have been opened for public use. All facilities inside the stations such as the lifts, escalators, subways connecting the entrance of metro stations are also being opened to benefit the passengers,” said a statement from the CMRL.

The CMRL has also requested passengers to comply with Covid-19 norms such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance.