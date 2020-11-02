Chennai goes trick or treating at Hilton’s Q Bar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A windy, cold night; a panoramic view of the city, a moon-lit rooftop, with the rays streaming through aesthetic cabanas, sinisterlooking Jack-o’-lanterns, bar stations decked with the famous ‘Ghostface’ masks and skeletons, and a playlist accentuating the setting — all this and more, set the mood for Halloween 2020 at Hilton Chennai’s popular nightclub and rooftop grill, Q Bar on Saturday.

Keeping up wi th the evening’s theme, the hotel’s staff too dressed up for the occasion, serving dishes from a new line of gourmet club menu. From unique tipple mixes and fresh fruity mocktails,

scrumptious bite-sized spiced cottage cheese and tomato devil’s eye, green peas and cheddar finder with BBQ blood, prawn and angel hair skull with garlic mayo to puff enrobed chicken sausage mummy in vampire blood, food, with a spooktacular twist were served through the evening.

While the night was bewitching, the management ensured there was no tricking the pandemic-induced sanitation and safety protocols. “Through the Hilton Cleanstay programme, we have put in place effective measures for guests to enjoy the dining and entertainment experiences safely.

From ensuring that masks are compulsory, social distancing is practised, sanitisers are kept at different points and used, and visitors are scanned at entry and exit points, we are mindful on providing experiences that are safe and memorable,” said a hotel spokesperson.