Industrialist Varun Manian booked for cheating

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Guindy police has registered a case against industrialist Varun Manian for allegedly cheating a person to the tune of Rs 4 lakh. R Venkatesan (47) a native of Aynambakkam said he paid Rs 4 lakh to the Radiance Realty Developers India Limited in February in two instalments for buying a piece of land in Thaiyur on East Coast Road.

However, his booking was cancelled within a couple of days and the company did not respond to queries. On October 27, when he visited the office, the company’s managing director Varun Manian allegedly refused to return the money and threatened him, said Venkatesan. A probe is underway.