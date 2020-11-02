STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Non issuance of papers hurting Persons with Disabilities’

Despite the government allowing to work with 100 per cent staff, the situation has not improved, they rue. 

Published: 02nd November 2020 03:56 AM

Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan along with PWD and corporation officials inspecting the Adyar restoration works on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The issuance of certificates for Persons with Disabilities took a back seat during Covid-induced lockdown but is yet to resume in full swing, leaving the disabled in a lurch, say activists. Despite the government allowing to work with 100 per cent staff, the situation has not improved, they rue. 

“The doctors are not coming to the State Research cum Training Center, inside the Government Peripheral hospital, in KK Nagar where the certificates for the disabled are usually issued. From Monday to Wednesday, different doctors issue the certificates.

Now, if it is very urgent, we wait in the outpatient line and try to get it from the doctors available,” said, S Namburajan, state general secretary, The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers, adding that regular processing of these certificates has not begun in most of the districts in Tamil Nadu.

“To avail rail and bus concessions, these certificates are mandatory. Another scheme of the department is the provision of escort facility to help the disabled. For this, another certificate is required. I have received complaints from at least 8-10 people saying they have not acquired these certificates after the lockdown, despite repeated appeals,” said P Chandran, a disability rights activist from Tambaram.

The state differently-abled welfare department have different blocks. “There are more than 100 schemes being implemented by state differently-abled welfare department. They have different blocks for different schemes. Half of the officials here are absent ever since Covid began.

Though this is not the case in Chennai, it is happening in most other districts,” said S Vidya, who lives in Chengelpet. Activists rue that in the newly formed districts including Chengelpet, Ranipet and Thirupattur, there is a shortage of staff and proper infrastructure.

