Protest but do not indulge in acts of violence: Arcor prince on France

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Condemning the murder of French teacher Samuel Patty for displaying caricatures of prophet Mohammed, the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, said Muslims have all the rights to protest. In an official statement issued on Sunday, he said, “Let the vested interests desist from unnecessarily interfering in affairs of other religions and insulting them.

Any reaction in defence of the Prophet, has to be in accordance with exemplary conduct. The prophet did not allow insults or physical attacks to come in the way of his mission.” He appealed to the Muslims to follow the teachings of the prophet and not indulge in violence or revenge.