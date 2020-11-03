96-year-old Chennai woman wins battle against Covid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital have successfully treated a 96-year-old woman who had tested positive for Covid with less than 5% lung infection. She was discharged on Monday after 10 days of treatment.

According to the doctors, the hospital, which has been temporarily converted into an exclusive Covid treatment hospital, has successfully treated 31 nonagenarians so far. A few had lung infection.

Since March 27, the hospital has treated 23,037 patients with a 92.6% discharge rate. About 3,415 persons - 15% - were above 60 years of age, and 31 were in the age group of 90 and above, with lung involvement ranging from 5 to 50 per cent, a press release from the hospital said.

Also, 15 patients were above 95 years of age, and oldest to beat the virus was a 98-year-old woman. “We have treated a 17-year-old girl, the youngest with 70% lung involvement. Among the 31 nonagenarians, 20 were men and 11 were women. Among them, 10 were asymptomatic. The hospital also treated one from an old age home,” said Dr R Jayanthi, Dean, Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital.

Thirupurasundari (96), who was discharged on Monday was treated as per standard protocol. She was given Remedesivir also, said Dr Jayanthi. Thirupurasundari was greeted by Dean Jayanthi, professors Dr Nalini, Dr Sujatha, Dr Chitra, Dr Revathy, Dr Nisha, Dr Purushothaman and nodal officer Dr M Ramesh.