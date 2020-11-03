Customs officials seize MMDA pills at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs foiled bid to smuggle MDMA tablets through parcels from the Netherlands, which were addressed to individuals in Chennai, according to a release.

Working on a tip-off, the officials confiscated two postal parcels suspected to contain narcotic substance, which arrived at Foreign Post Office, from the Netherlands. On examination, the first parcel was found to contain a plastic pouch, which contained grey colour tablets suspected to be MDMA. A total of 60 tablets were recovered.

These tablets known as ‘Reaper’, embossed with skull marks contain 350 mg of MDMA, a high dose.The second parcel contained green colour tablets suspected to be MDMA. A total of 40 tablets were recovered.