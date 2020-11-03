Customs officials seize MMDA pills at Chennai airport
Chennai Air Customs foiled bid to smuggle MDMA tablets through parcels from the Netherlands, which were addressed to individuals in Chennai, according to a release.
Published: 03rd November 2020 05:13 AM | Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 05:13 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs foiled bid to smuggle MDMA tablets through parcels from the Netherlands, which were addressed to individuals in Chennai, according to a release.
Working on a tip-off, the officials confiscated two postal parcels suspected to contain narcotic substance, which arrived at Foreign Post Office, from the Netherlands. On examination, the first parcel was found to contain a plastic pouch, which contained grey colour tablets suspected to be MDMA. A total of 60 tablets were recovered.
These tablets known as ‘Reaper’, embossed with skull marks contain 350 mg of MDMA, a high dose.The second parcel contained green colour tablets suspected to be MDMA. A total of 40 tablets were recovered.