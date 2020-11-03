STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Doctors face additional challenge while treating heart attacks in COVID-19 patients

Despite complications, doctors from Stanley and RGGGH have saved many Covid patients with cardiac attack

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Heart

Image used for representational purpose only

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s a double whammy for any patient  — suffering a heart attack while being diagnosed with Covid, which causes severe lung complications. However, doctors at two GHs in the city were able to save several patients who suffered from these twin ailments. 

Data shows that in the last eight months, out of the 246 Covid patients at the Stanley GH who had a heart attack while being admitted, only six had died. In the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), senior cardiologists said that close to 300 Covid patients suffered a heart attack while they were admitted and among them, more than 90 per cent had recovered. Also, while Stanley GH saw 2,612 heart-related issues in Covid patients, the RGGGH treated about 1,000 Covid patients with pre-existing heart problems. 

“Normally, the lungs and heart function as a single unit. When Covid affects the lungs, the oxygen saturation dips. Thus, when a person simultaneously also has a coronary artery block, it is a double blow for the body,” said Dr K Kannan, Head of Department of Cardiology at the Stanley GH. In simple words, if the blood oxygen (SpO2) percentage is 99, the heart also gets 99 percent oxygen, and if it is 85, the heart also gets only 85, said Dr Kannan. “Patients with pre-existing heart conditions are challenged by hypoxia (absence of enough oxygen),” said Dr Kannan, adding that some patients come with heart conditions while a few develop cardio-vascular illnesses while being admitted at the hospital. 

The Stanley GH saved the lives of Covid patients suffering from acute heart attacks by performing 16 cardio-angiograms  (medical imaging to find clots in arteries, veins and heart chamber) and among them, they did six cardio-angioplasties (invasive procedure to widen obstructed arteries and restore blood flow to heart). Dr N Swaminathan, Director of Institute of Cardiology at the RGGGH, said that instability of patient’s parameters and lack of adequate oxygen are two primary challenges but they are treated efficiently with early diagnosis and care. “We recently successfully treated a Covid-positive new mother who had heart attack. She was referred from a private facility after giving birth,” he said. 

Dr Swaminathan said that cardiologists were made available round-the-clock. “We were able to medically manage the heart attack cases,” he added. Doctors said that the exclusive Intensive Care Units set up in Covid block for positive patients with cardiovascular illness also played a major role. 

Fall in chennai’s active cases

Tamil Nadu tested 70,297 samples out of which 2,481 persons tested Covid-19 positive and 31 died on Monday.

A Patient without comorbodity dies

A 36-year-old man from Chengalpattu was among three who died without comorbid conditions. The victim was tested positive on October 22 and admitted on the next day at a private medical college and hospital, Kancheepuram with complaints of fever, throat pain for three days, cough for one day. He died on November 1 due to Covid-19 pneumonia,the bulletin added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 cardiac patients
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp