New number for Indane refill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now for booking a refill of gas cylinder you will have to dial a new number. According to Indian Oil Corporation spokesman, the new number for SMS- IVRS refill booking number 7718955555 has been configured for pan-India for Indane customers from November 1.The new IVRS number aims to be a unified facility for consumers across the country.

The number is facilitated by Airtel in which various LPG services are available now over IVRS call. In order to register, customer has to type a 16-digit number in IVRS call followed by authentication of Aadhaar and proceed with the booking. For refilling, if a mobile number is already registered then option of booking will be available, otherwise customer will be prompted to register mobile number.