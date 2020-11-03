Water, sewerage, roads... distant dream for Thoraipakkam residents?

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Thoraipakkam became one of the areas to be included in city corporation limits, residents rejoiced, hoping for good roads, piped drinking water and drainage system. Nine years down the line, most residents in the area are still devoid of these facilities.

While underground drainage system was supposed to be laid by March, piped drinking water at Okkiyam was scheduled to be completed by July 2015. However, residents claim that little work has been done on both.

“Few pipes were laid about a year ago and we hoped it would be completed. But it was stopped abruptly. The contractors said they did not receive any money,” said A Francis, president of Thoraipakkam Residents’ Welfare Association.

Similarly, most pipelines for the drinking water project too have been laid, but the supply has not begun. R Vimala, one of the residents said, “The roads too have not been relaid properly, neither did we get water connection. We are supposed to receive water from Nemmeli desalination plant. About 50,000 residents will benefit through the project.”

Residents also cite close proximity to Perungudi dumpyard to be another major reason for the hardship. They claim that the ground water has been contaminated. With sewage being discharged into the lake, it has becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

An official from the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board said, “The contract was terminated due to multiple issues. Now, another contract has been finalised and work is ongoing.”