STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Water, sewerage, roads... distant dream for Thoraipakkam residents?

Residents also cite close proximity to Perungudi dumpyard to be another major reason for the hardship.

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Thoraipakkam became one of the areas to be included in city corporation limits, residents rejoiced, hoping for good roads, piped drinking water and drainage system. Nine years down the line, most residents in the area are still devoid of these facilities.

While underground drainage system was supposed to be laid by March, piped drinking water at Okkiyam was scheduled to be completed by July 2015. However, residents claim that little work has been done on both. 

“Few pipes were laid about a year ago and we hoped it would be completed. But it was stopped abruptly. The contractors said they did not receive any money,” said A Francis, president of Thoraipakkam Residents’ Welfare Association.

Similarly, most pipelines for the drinking water project too have been laid, but the supply has not begun. R Vimala, one of the residents said, “The roads too have not been relaid properly, neither did we get water connection. We are supposed to receive water from Nemmeli desalination plant. About 50,000 residents will benefit through the project.”

Residents also cite close proximity to Perungudi dumpyard to be another major reason for the hardship. They claim that the ground water has been contaminated. With sewage being discharged into the lake, it has becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

An official from the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board said, “The contract was terminated due to multiple issues. Now, another contract has been finalised and work is ongoing.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoraipakkam drinking water sewerage
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp