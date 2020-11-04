STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Candidate’s battle against CMDA continues

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is in the dock for failing to fill up as many as 176 post after conducting written exams about four years ago.

Published: 04th November 2020 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is in the dock for failing to fill up as many as 176 post after conducting written exams about four years ago. A petition has been filed at the Madras High Court regarding the same, along with allegations that the CMDA was recruiting people through alternate methods.

K Manikandan, a Dalit candidate who had applied for the post of Assistant Planner in 2015, urged the court to issue a writ of mandamus to complete the recruitment process as the employment notification dated May 3, 2015, by publishing results and appointing the petitioner in any of the posts of Assistant Planner, Planning Assistant Grade-I, or Community Officer, if found eligible. He had also approached the Chief Secretary to intervene in the issue and ensure vacancies are filled up.

In his petition, Manikandan contended that while the results were not yet announced, the same vacancies were announced in the State Assembly and advertised again on February 8, 2020. He also alleged that the CMDA had filled up 250 posts in various categories, including the posts which he had applied to and wrote exams for, on a temporary basis by outsourcing through a manpower agency.

“This is illegal,” he claimed, stating that he had had to wait for over four years while recruitment had been happening on the other end without following rules of reservation, open advertisement and in compliance with existing rules or court orders prescribed for regular posts. The Madurai Bench admitted the petition and adjourned the case for three weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMDA
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp