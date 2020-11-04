Candidate’s battle against CMDA continues

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is in the dock for failing to fill up as many as 176 post after conducting written exams about four years ago. A petition has been filed at the Madras High Court regarding the same, along with allegations that the CMDA was recruiting people through alternate methods.

K Manikandan, a Dalit candidate who had applied for the post of Assistant Planner in 2015, urged the court to issue a writ of mandamus to complete the recruitment process as the employment notification dated May 3, 2015, by publishing results and appointing the petitioner in any of the posts of Assistant Planner, Planning Assistant Grade-I, or Community Officer, if found eligible. He had also approached the Chief Secretary to intervene in the issue and ensure vacancies are filled up.

In his petition, Manikandan contended that while the results were not yet announced, the same vacancies were announced in the State Assembly and advertised again on February 8, 2020. He also alleged that the CMDA had filled up 250 posts in various categories, including the posts which he had applied to and wrote exams for, on a temporary basis by outsourcing through a manpower agency.

“This is illegal,” he claimed, stating that he had had to wait for over four years while recruitment had been happening on the other end without following rules of reservation, open advertisement and in compliance with existing rules or court orders prescribed for regular posts. The Madurai Bench admitted the petition and adjourned the case for three weeks.