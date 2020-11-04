STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Monsoon precaution: Chennai Metro installs anemometers to measure wind speed

"If the wind speed is beyond 90 kmph, operations will be suspended temporarily for the safety of passengers and trains," said a statement from CMRL

Published: 04th November 2020 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

Apart from this, the CMRL has also asked its train operators to make a checklist of monsoon protocols (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of its monsoon precautions, the Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) has installed anemometers at strategic locations such as the CMRL headquarters building in Koyambedu and Alandur Metro Station to measure wind speed and give updates on a regular basis.

According to a statement from CMRL, anemometers are high precision instruments working on the principle of rotation of cups depending on the speed of the wind. They continuously measure wind speed by generating electrical and electronic data, which is monitored and integrated in the electronic SCADA system to give audio and visual alarms on a real-time basis.

"As the Metro trains operate across the corridors at a height of 15m to 24m from the road, wind is one of the critical factors affecting movement of trains," the statement said.

The statement added that if the wind speed is more than 70 kmph, the speed of the train is restricted to 40 kmph and the train operator is given instructions to be alert.

"If the wind speed is beyond 90 kmph, operations will be suspended temporarily for the safety of passengers and trains," the statement said.

Apart from this, the CMRL has also asked its train operators to make a checklist of monsoon protocols such as working of wipers, headlights, safety lights, door closing mechanism in addition to
routine checks, water stagnation ingress in the tunnel and in the entry points of the Metro stations, and leakage in the metro station, platform and equipment rooms.

The officials must report any poor visibility on tracks and make periodical announcements regarding wet floors. The CMRL has also said that it has installed lightning arrestors in the main sub-stations and other structures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Metro Chennai monsoon Anemometer CMRL
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp