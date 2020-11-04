Monsoon precaution: Chennai Metro installs anemometers to measure wind speed

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of its monsoon precautions, the Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) has installed anemometers at strategic locations such as the CMRL headquarters building in Koyambedu and Alandur Metro Station to measure wind speed and give updates on a regular basis.

According to a statement from CMRL, anemometers are high precision instruments working on the principle of rotation of cups depending on the speed of the wind. They continuously measure wind speed by generating electrical and electronic data, which is monitored and integrated in the electronic SCADA system to give audio and visual alarms on a real-time basis.

"As the Metro trains operate across the corridors at a height of 15m to 24m from the road, wind is one of the critical factors affecting movement of trains," the statement said.

The statement added that if the wind speed is more than 70 kmph, the speed of the train is restricted to 40 kmph and the train operator is given instructions to be alert.

"If the wind speed is beyond 90 kmph, operations will be suspended temporarily for the safety of passengers and trains," the statement said.

Apart from this, the CMRL has also asked its train operators to make a checklist of monsoon protocols such as working of wipers, headlights, safety lights, door closing mechanism in addition to

routine checks, water stagnation ingress in the tunnel and in the entry points of the Metro stations, and leakage in the metro station, platform and equipment rooms.

The officials must report any poor visibility on tracks and make periodical announcements regarding wet floors. The CMRL has also said that it has installed lightning arrestors in the main sub-stations and other structures.