Online admissions to MBBS, BDS courses begin

CHENNAI: Online sale of applications for admission to MBBS, BDS courses for 2020-2021 in Tamil Nadu began from Tuesday. As per the prospectus released by the Directorate of Medical Education, last day for online submission of filled in applications is November 12, 5 pm.

The courses will commence from December 15. The DME has fixed November 16 as the tentative date for release of the rank list. The counselling dates will be announced later. However, the counselling will be conducted offline following Covid-19 precautions.

The Selection Committee also has given Covid instructions to the parents and students. Only either of the parent or guardian will be allowed inside the counselling hall, and they will be subjected to thermal screening and oxygen saturation tests.

The attendees also should follow all Covid safety protocol as prescribed by authorities concerned. According to the prospectus, candidates who cannot access online application can get it from nearby government medical colleges and can also apply from any nearby Tamil Nadu Engineering facilitation centre from 10 and to 5 pm till the last day of applications.

The students who want to apply for 7.5 percent reservation for government school students should provide bonafide certificates from last attended school and it will be scrutinised by the committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government for the purpose, the prospectus said. For more details and applications the students can check www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org

