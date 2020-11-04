STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Online admissions to MBBS, BDS courses begin

The last day for online submission of filled in applications is November 12; all courses to commence from Dec 15

Published: 04th November 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

For representational purposes (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Online sale of applications for admission to MBBS, BDS courses for 2020-2021 in Tamil Nadu began from Tuesday. As per the prospectus released by the Directorate of Medical Education, last day for online submission of filled in applications is November 12, 5 pm. 

The courses will commence from December 15. The DME has fixed November 16 as the tentative date for release of the rank list. The counselling dates will be announced later. However, the counselling will be conducted offline following Covid-19 precautions. 

The Selection Committee also has given Covid instructions to the parents and students. Only either of the parent or guardian will be allowed inside the counselling hall, and they will be subjected to thermal screening and oxygen saturation tests.

The attendees also should follow all Covid safety protocol as prescribed by authorities concerned.  According to the prospectus, candidates who cannot access online application can get it from nearby government medical colleges and can also apply from any nearby Tamil Nadu Engineering facilitation centre from 10 and to 5 pm till the last day of applications.

The students who want to apply for 7.5 percent reservation for government school students should provide bonafide certificates from last attended school and it will be scrutinised by the committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government for the purpose, the prospectus said. For more details and applications the students can check www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org

SOPs for parents
 The Selection Committee also has given Covid instructions to the parents and students. 
Either of the parent or guardian will be allowed inside the counselling hall, and they will be subjected to thermal screening and oxygen saturation tests

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBBS Online admission
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp