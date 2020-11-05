CSIR ties up with start-up to fight coronavirus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based startup has tied up with Central Scientific Industrial Research and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation, the premier research and development laboratories under the Ministry of Science and Technology, to jointly develop Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) products that can deactivate coronavirus and other microorganisms.

Raymold Luminaires Private Limited, a start-up offering Internet of Things (IoT) interfaced intelligent lighting solutions. It is developing the products using short wave ultraviolet UV-C technology and can effectively deactivate >99.9 per cent of infecting viruses, including coronavirus. It can also destroy bacteria and other microorganisms.

The products, designed to effectively disinfect the surfaces of all items used for domestic and personal purposes and public places, were launched in the presence of Dr Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research and Director General, CSIR through video conference.

New initiative

