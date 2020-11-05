From Kodambakkam to Fort St George, Rajini's fans await his political plunge

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: People of Tamil Nadu have shown great interest in seeing releases of their favourite stars clash for box-office victory every festival day. The most eagerly awaited battle, between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, now seems to be moving from Kodambakkam to Fort St George. Fans of both the actors have put up posters around the Rockfort City anticipating their favourite stars’ political victory in the 2021 Assembly polls.

The only difference is that while fans of Kamal Haasan have put up posters projecting him as the chief ministerial candidate, fans of Rajinikanth have invited him to take the political plunge. Interestingly, these posters are seen on a lot of walls which are usually occupied by the Dravidian majors.

Following a lull owing to uncertainty over Rajinikanth’s political entry and a recent unverified statement saying the actor might not enter the fray, posters were seen all over the walls of the city on Wednesday morning calling him ‘Chief Minister of the poor,’ and inviting him to take a political plunge.

Speaking to TNIE, Royal Raju, an ardent Rajni fan and brain behind the posters said, “Rajinikanth is the only person who can bring about a change in Tamil Nadu and do good for people. We strongly urge him to enter electoral politics.

We are sure people will elect him as Chief Minister if he contests in the 2021 Assembly election.” The mega-size posters of Rajiniknath follows the recent ones put up by fans of Kamal Haasan calling him the next Chief Minister. The major difference is that while posters put up by Rajini fans are still urging him to take a political plunge, those put up by Kamal fans have expressed confidence that their leader would win the polls.

On expecting party posts, Raju said, “All ardent fans are more than happy to remain what we are — supporters of the party. We do not want posts such as MLA or councillor. All we want is to see our leader win the polls and we are ready to vote for any candidate he is going to put up.”

A Kishore Kumar, a member of the advocate wing of Makkal Nedhi Maiyam in Tiruchy said, “ Through general meeting, we have clearly intimated that Kamal Haasan will be the chief ministerial candidate. The change is very evident and we are confident that our leader will win the election next year.”