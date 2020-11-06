Customs foils gold smuggling bid, nabs one

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Customs foiled bids to smuggle gold worth Rs 42.5 lakh and arrested one person at Chennai Airport. Working on a tip-off on Thursday, Air Customs officals intercepted Mohamed Shaik (28) of Chennai, who arrived from Dubai. On questioning, he confessed to carrying gold paste in rectum.

On personal search, four gold paste bundles weighing 412 gm were recovered. A total 356 gm worth Rs 18.4 lakh was recovered after extraction.

Similarly, on Wednesday, Razik Ali Hajamohaideen (45, of Madurai), who also arrived from Dubai was intercepted. On personal search, two gold paste bundles weighing 531 gm were recovered from rectum.

A total of 460 gm worth Rs 24.1 lakh was recovered after extraction. He was arrested.