COVID-19: Only one-third of Chennai residents wearing masks correctly, finds survey

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only one-third of people living in the Greater Chennai Corporation limits wore masks correctly, covering both the mouth and nose, according to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Epidemiology and the city corporation. This raises serious concerns since masks are the main safety measure as the lockdown is eased amidst the continuing spread of COVID-19.

The survey was conducted from October 16 to 19, covering 60 streets (30 each in slum and non-slum areas) at random. In these streets, 3600 individuals belonging to all age groups were observed twice a day during peak hours.

The survey found that only 28 percent people wore masks correctly in slum areas, while 36 percent wore it properly in non-slum areas.

16 percent of people in slum areas did not wear masks properly, while it was 21 percent in non-slum areas.

A whopping 56 percent of people did not wear masks at all in slum areas, while it was 43 percent in non-slum areas.

A zone wise comparison indicates that lack of proper mask wearing is higher in both slum and non-slum areas of North and Central Chennai zones while comparatively in areas of South Chennai zones, more people wore masks properly in non-slum areas.

In slum areas, a high of 77 percent people did not wear masks properly in North Chennai while it was 69 percent in Central Chennai and 71 percent in South Chennai.

In the non-slum areas, 71 percent did not wear masks properly in North Chennai, 64 percent in Central Chennai and 58 percent in South Chennai.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, Deputy Director, Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Epidemiology, said the overall mask compliance is poor in the city and there is still a lack of awareness.

“People must be made aware that the mouth and nose must be covered while wearing a mask,” said Dr Kaur.

She said that the worrisome trend of people not wearing masks properly can lead to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. “The pandemic is not over yet. People must have a safe festive season and they must shop only with masks on,” added Dr Kaur.