Rosatom quiz for kids on Nov 10

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students from Tamil Nadu have a chance to participate in an online quiz on nuclear science, that is to be organised on November 10 (World Science Day), by the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) to mark the 75th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry.

Students willing to participate in the quiz can log on to http://quiz.myfuture. energy/, available in several languages, including Tamil. The quiz will be available for 24 hours on the website on November 10, and consist of 25 questions. Academics, researchers, and scientists also take part in the contest.