Travel4Change launches volunteer programmes
Published: 06th November 2020 04:50 AM | Last Updated: 06th November 2020 04:50 AM
CHENNAI: Travel4change, a social enterprise, has launched travel and volunteering programmes to support communities in need of help, a release said on Thursday.
“Under this venture, a traveller will be given the opportunity to explore cultures in-depth while creating a meaningful and sustainable impact on a local level,” the release added.
Traveller can choose from varied options of social experiences lasting two to four hours. The volunteer programmes are open to everyone, irrespective of qualifications.