Travel4Change launches volunteer programmes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Travel4change, a social enterprise, has launched travel and volunteering programmes to support communities in need of help, a release said on Thursday.

“Under this venture, a traveller will be given the opportunity to explore cultures in-depth while creating a meaningful and sustainable impact on a local level,” the release added.

Traveller can choose from varied options of social experiences lasting two to four hours. The volunteer programmes are open to everyone, irrespective of qualifications.