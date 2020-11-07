Anna University V-C receives death threat from ‘Veerapan’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kotturpuram police have filed a case following a complaint from the Office of Anna University Vice-Chancellor that they received a letter threatening to murder M K Surappa.

A letter reached the office of M K Surappa on October 22. The sender identified himself as Veerapan but did not mention address.

The letter threatened to kill Surappa unless he withdrew his letter to the Centre endorsing the move to grant the ‘Institute of Eminence’ (IoE) status to the university.