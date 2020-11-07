Food Safety officials ensuring you don’t get sub-standard sweets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is that time of the year again, where we fill up on sweets, and burst crackers. With Deepavali just around the corner, Food Safety officials have begun spot testing of food, drinking water and oil to ensure no sub-standard items are sold.

This comes under the “Eat Right Chennai” initiative of the department, which was launched on Friday at T Nagar, in the presence of Chennai Collector R Seethalakshmi. According to officials, the department has procured a new machine to test sub-standard oil, ghee and also used fried oil. There are plans to lift over 600 samples, including sweets and oil, and run tests.

“We are planning to take 100 random samples each in oil, ghee, used fried oil, sweets, tea powder and also bottled drinking water. If adulteration is found, the vendors would be issued notice,” said A Ramakrishnan, Designated Officer, Chennai. He added, 29 samples were lifted on Friday and 19 of them were tested.

“Among the 19, one ghee sample was found to be sub-standard in the first test. We will test the second sample and issue a notice if it is proven. Food colouring in sweets beyond permissible levels will also be checked,” Ramakrishnan said, adding that the sweet shops have been instructed to stick a “Use By Date” on the display glass of sweets sold in loose.