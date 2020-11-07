STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Food Safety officials ensuring you don’t get sub-standard sweets

It is that time of the year again, where we fill up on sweets, and burst crackers.

Published: 07th November 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Collector Seethalakshmi inaugurating mobile testing labs set up by the food safety department at T Nagar on Friday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Chennai Collector Seethalakshmi inaugurating mobile testing labs set up by the food safety department at T Nagar on Friday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is that time of the year again, where we fill up on sweets, and burst crackers. With Deepavali just around the corner, Food Safety officials have begun spot testing of food, drinking water and oil to ensure no sub-standard items are sold.

This comes under the “Eat Right Chennai” initiative of the department, which was launched on Friday at T Nagar, in the presence of Chennai Collector R Seethalakshmi. According to officials, the department has procured a new machine to test sub-standard oil, ghee and also used fried oil. There are plans to lift over 600 samples, including sweets and oil, and run tests.

“We are planning to take 100 random samples each in oil, ghee, used fried oil, sweets, tea powder and also bottled drinking water. If adulteration is found, the vendors would be issued notice,” said A Ramakrishnan, Designated Officer, Chennai. He added, 29 samples were lifted on Friday and 19 of them were tested.

“Among the 19, one ghee sample was found to be sub-standard in the first test. We will test the second sample and issue a notice if it is proven. Food colouring in sweets beyond permissible levels will also be checked,” Ramakrishnan said, adding that the sweet shops have been instructed to stick a “Use By Date” on the display glass of sweets sold in loose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food safety
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp