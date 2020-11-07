STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Proposed Metrolite line likely to be rubber-tyred

The approval of standard specification will allow Chennai Metro to design proposals as per requirements. 
MoHUA stated that Metrolite has attracted many tier-1 cities with population upto 10 lakh.

By C Shivakumar
CHENNAI: The proposed Metrolite line, connecting Tambaram and Velachery, is likely to be a rubber-tyred coach-based mass rapid transit system running on elevated or dedicated way having two-tiered stations. This comes as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has issued standard specifications of Metrolite, which will cost around 40-50 per  cent of the Metro Rail System and much reduced cost on operations for cities with projected passengers per hour per direction up to 15,000.

The approval of standard specification will allow Chennai Metro to design proposals as per requirements. 
MoHUA stated that Metrolite has attracted many tier-1 cities with population upto 10 lakh. It is learnt that Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has already  launched the feasibility study for the metrolite project in the 15  km-long stretch connecting Velachery with Tambaram.

Once the feasibility study by SYSTRA MVA Consulting, which will determine the project’s cost, construction period and benefits, is completed, the detailed project report project will be prepared.
According to MoHUA secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, MetroNeo will provide secure, comfortable, convenient, punctual and affordable eco-friendly commuting.

As per specifications, Metrolite trains with a maximum 12T axle load is to be adopted for passenger capacity from 2,000 to 15,000. The train shall consist of three non-separable coaches with low floor height about 300-350mm. It can carry upto 300 passengers. The coaches and stations will be equipped with all required modern amenities and the government is planning to promote manufacture of its various subsystems in the country under the “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” campaign to boost economic growth.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

