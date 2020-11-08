Chennai’s COVID-19 positivity rate comes down to 5.3 percent

Omjasvin M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai’s COVID-19 positivity rate has now come down to around the 5 percent mark while two Corporation zones in the city now have just one percent active cases. Experts have said that a positive rate of five or below means the spread of the virus has been contained efficiently.

With 11,271 tests on Saturday and 603 fresh cases, the city’s positivity rate came down to 5.3 percent.

Meanwhile, according to data released by the Chennai Corporation, Tondiarpet and Teynampet Corporation zones become the first to reach a low of just one percent active cases.

With 5931 active cases, Chennai has an active case of 2.9 percent whereas 95.2 percent of the infected people have been discharged.

Out of the other Corporation zones, 10 zones have an active case of two percent while three zones have 3 percent active cases.