Four arrested in theft case escape from police custody

In what resembled a scene from a crime thriller, four men who were arrested on Friday escaped from the police station in the wee hours of Saturday.

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what resembled a scene from a crime thriller, four men who were arrested on Friday escaped from the police station in the wee hours of Saturday. The accused — S Anandraj (30), his younger brother S Muruga, I Rajesh (19) of Avadi and S Babu (21) of Ambattur along with a juvenile — were arrested on Friday with the help of CCTV visuals after one N Ravi lodged a complaint that aluminium molds worth Rs 80,000 have been stolen from his manufacturing unit at Ambattur Industrial Estate, a week ago.

While the stolen molds, 60 in number, were seized from the accused, the juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Friday and sent to observation home. The remaining four were kept in the police station itself, and were to be produced before the magistrate on Saturday.

Around 6 in the morning, all four of them told the two policemen stationed there that they had to use the rest room. The policemen, who did not suspect any foul play, walked them to the rest room, a few feet away from the station premises, but within the campus. 

However, to their utter shock, the four accused pushed them down and ran out of the police station. The personnel raised an alarm and chased them, but in vain. All this has been recorded in the CCTV cameras.
Three teams have been formed to nab the accused. 

