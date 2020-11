Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on November 11. Here's the full list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Wednesday (November 11).

Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas is as follows:

Mathur area: Vadaperumbakkam, VS Mani Nagar, Kanniamman Nagar, MRH Road, Manjambakkam, Ranga Garden, Vinayagapuram, Samuvel nagar, Chinna Thoppu, Kandasamy Nagar, 200ft Ring Road, Payasambakkam and Chettimedu.

Thirumullaivoyal area: Vellanoor village, Karpagam nagar, Kamalam nagar, Thai Moogambigai nagar, RR nagar, Veltech Polytechnic, Mupadai nagar, Thirupathi nagar.