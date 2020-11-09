Six Chennai cops suspended as suspects arrested for aluminum mold theft flee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after four accused who were arrested for stealing aluminum molds escaped from police station, they were secured and six police personnel were suspended.

The accused S Anandraj (30), his brother S Muruga, I Rajesh (19) of Avadi and S Babu (21) of Ambattur were arrested for stealing aluminum molds worth Rs 80,000 from a manufacturing unit a week ago.

The four were kept in the police station when they escaped at around 6 am on Saturday. While they were secured on Sunday, the Joint Commissioner of Police, West, Maheshwari suspended Sub-inspector Anirudeen, special sub-inspector Elangovan, head constables Ragunathan and Suresh Babu, constables Kalyanasundaram and Karunakaran.