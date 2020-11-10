STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After nearly eight months, Chennai's Vandalur zoo reopens on November 11

Authorities said visitors are encouraged to book their tickets online on the zoo website https://tickets.aazp.in/ or by using the Zoo Mobile App instead of manual ticket booking

A popular spot aong kids, especially in holidays, appears empty in Chennai. The Vandalur zoo is closed as per the government advisory.

A popular spot among kids, especially in holidays, the Vandalur zoo was closed as per the government advisory. (Photo | EPS/ V.Tharun Mani)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, which was closed to public visitors from March due to the coronavirus pandemic, is all set to reopen from Wednesday. The Vandalur Zoo is one of the largest zoological gardens in South and Southeast Asia attracting 20 lakh visitors annually.

The decision to reopen was based on the announcement made by the Chief Minister and as per the standard operating procedures issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. The Zoo will be reopened to the public with strict COVID-19 precautionary measures, said a press release on Tuesday.

Authorities said visitors are encouraged to book their tickets online on the zoo website https://tickets.aazp.in/ or by using the Zoo Mobile App instead of manual ticket booking. Most of the zoo will be open for visitors but crowding points will remain closed to avoid the congregation of visitors.

Visitors shall undergo body temperature scanning while entering the zoo premises and provisions for foot-operated hand wash and automated sanitizer dispensers have been made at various points of the zoo, the release said.

Vehicles entering the zoo shall pass through the disinfectant tyre bath at the entry point and all visitors shall compulsorily wear masks while entering the zoo premises. Visitors are advised to
avoid touching barricades to minimize the chances of spread and contamination.

Visitors are requested to adhere to all the COVID related safety instructions while visiting the zoo. In case of violation of these government guidelines, a penalty will be imposed, authorities said.

