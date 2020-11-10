STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

In a first, Chennai gets mechanical sucker machines to remove garbage on highways

Officials said the machines are fitted into a four-wheeler truck and have a long tube to suck garbage. They would primarily ply on the highways, which are prone to dust accumulation.

Published: 10th November 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Mechanical super sucker machine deployed along the Ennore Expressway to remove floating garbage. (Photo | Express)

Mechanical super sucker machine deployed along the Ennore Expressway to remove floating garbage. (Photo | Express)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first, the Chennai corporation has deployed a mechanical super sucker machine to remove garbage across the highways in the city.

Officials said the machine is fitted into a four-wheeler truck and has a long tube. “A corporation worker holds the tube and points it towards garbage such as dust, paper, or leaves to suck it into the machine,” a corporation official said.

Corporation officials said the machines would primarily ply on the highways, which are prone to dust accumulation. “It will be plying across all the zones in the city,” added the official.

On Tuesday, one such machine was deployed along the Ennore Expressway in North Chennai.

Meanwhile, the civic body had recently outsourced garbage conservancy work in 11 of the 15 Corporation zones.

According to the new policy, the performance of the contractors would be evaluated by a third party and only then salaries would be paid.

Officials said such a move would ensure that contractors go an extra mile to keep the city clean.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai garbage collection Mechanical sucker
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp