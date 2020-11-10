In a first, Chennai gets mechanical sucker machines to remove garbage on highways

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first, the Chennai corporation has deployed a mechanical super sucker machine to remove garbage across the highways in the city.

Officials said the machine is fitted into a four-wheeler truck and has a long tube. “A corporation worker holds the tube and points it towards garbage such as dust, paper, or leaves to suck it into the machine,” a corporation official said.

Corporation officials said the machines would primarily ply on the highways, which are prone to dust accumulation. “It will be plying across all the zones in the city,” added the official.

On Tuesday, one such machine was deployed along the Ennore Expressway in North Chennai.

Meanwhile, the civic body had recently outsourced garbage conservancy work in 11 of the 15 Corporation zones.

According to the new policy, the performance of the contractors would be evaluated by a third party and only then salaries would be paid.

Officials said such a move would ensure that contractors go an extra mile to keep the city clean.