Madras High Court orders removal of derogatory videos made by former HC judge CS Karnan

According to the petitioner, Justice Karnan made adverse remarks about women judicial staff in 12 videos that are under circulation on social media, which amount to cognisable offences

Justice C S Karnan (Photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras high court on Tuesday came down heavily on former high court judge CS Karnan for making adverse remarks against Supreme Court judges and judicial staff. The court ordered the state to respond on the petition moved by the Bar Council of India seeking interim relief from the derogatory video statements made online by the former judge and available on social media.

The two-member bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha passed the directions after hearing the submissions made by Senior Advocate S Prabakaran for the Bar Council.

According to the petitioner, Justice Karnan made adverse remarks about women judicial staff in 12 videos that are under circulation on social media, which amount to cognisable offences under the law for the prevention of sexual harassment of women at the workplace.

The court recording the submissions observed in its order, "It is rather unfortunate to note that Justice CS Karnan, who had held an important Constitutional post, has gone down to such a level and
repeatedly scandalised making obscene and unparliamentary attacks against Judges of the Supreme Court, the High Court and their families."

The bench also noted that no action has been initiated against the former judge for recently barging into the residence of a former Supreme Court judge.

The court also stated in its order, "His tirade is going unabated against female staffers and women lawyers including a designated senior advocate."

Prabhakaran in his submissions also stated that the authorities who are supposed to take action against the former judge for his statements are turning a blind eye towards it, shaking the
constitutional authority of the judges.

Karnan was the first sitting high court judge in the country to undergo six months imprisonment in a court contempt case and was released from prison in December 2017. Karnan had then also made allegations against sitting judges of the Supreme Court following which contempt of court proceedings were initiated against him.

The bench, recording the submissions, directed the state and Tamil Nadu police department to initiate action on the complaint made by the Bar Council of India. The court adjourned the plea to December 16 for further hearing.

