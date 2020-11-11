112 sovereigns gold burgled from jewellery unit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 112 sovereigns of gold was allegedly stolen from a jewellery-making unit in Guindy. Police suspect four labourers are behind it. According to the police, Kamaleshkumar, a native of Rajasthan, runs a shop in Sowcarpet and a jewellery-making unit in Guindy Industrial Estate.

Over 68 workers hailing from Northern states have been working and staying at the premises, said the police. “Four men from West Bengal – Bazrul Settu, Sarabindu, Reedayu Karmakar, Prasinth Madhumandal – joined the unit on October 17.

The men claimed they used to work in a jewellery-making unit in Kerala and lost jobs due to Covid,” said a police officer. Meanwhile, Kamaleshkumar visited the unit and the found jewels missing. He inquired with the employees. He also noticed the four new recruits were missing.

They stole the jewellery and climbed down the building on the rear side, the police said after checking CCTV footage. On a complaint from the owner, Guindy Police began investigation. Police also alerted railway stations and airports to prevent suspects from escaping. Efforts are on to trace them through mobile signals, said the police.