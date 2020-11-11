Heavy rainfall warning for Chennai ahead of Deepavali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a mini-break, the next active monsoon spell would begin from Wednesday and the regional meteorological centre has issued heavy rainfall warning in Chennai, especially on November 11-12. The weather bulletin says heavy to very-heavy rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvalllur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu on November 12.

N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the State would receive good rainfall in next five days. Weather blogger Pradeep John said with Madden-Julian Oscillation, a phenomenon which is a fluctuation in the tropical weather with eastward movement of the pulse of cloud and rainfall, in the basin the rainfall activity would pick-up pace. “Starting Wednesday, the rains would continue till November 18. Chennai would witness heavy rains. The intensity would reduce a bit around Deepavali.”