Kauvery hospital performs three aortic dissection surgeries in one month

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kauvery Hospital has performed three complex aortic dissection surgeries within a month. A statement from the hospital said aortic dissection means a tear in the aorta, the largest blood vessel that carries blood from heart to the other parts of the body. “A tear or cut in this artery can lead to death, if not diagnosed and treated within few hours,” the statement said.

One of the patients the surgery was performed on was a 64-year-old womman. “The patient is diabetic and hypertensive and on irregular medications presented to the hospital with severe chest pain and hypertension, with blood pressure only at 60,” said Dr A R Raghuram, senior cardiac surgeon.

Senior cardiologist Dr C Sundar, who was part of the team, diagnosed the condition the through an ECHO cardiogram. Within two hours, the patient was taken for surgery. “Dissection of aorta is a technically challenging and needs the right expertise within the window period. The surgery on the 64-year-old woman was completed in five hours,” added DR Raghuram.