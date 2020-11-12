CUMTA to hold its first meet before Feb 2021?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is set to get an organisational structure soon with Deloitte being engaged as a consultant by the World Bank to staff the body.

CUMTA, aimed at revamping and bringing all transport networks in Chennai under a single umbrella, is yet to start functioning even after over eight years have passed by since the Governor giving his assent to the Act.

According to sources, the body is likely to conduct its first ever meeting before the board meeting due in February 2021.

Deloitte has been engaged to come out with a phased approach for staffing the organisation, for its day-to-day functioning; and has been holding talks with stakeholders, including the Greater Chennai Corporation. Sources added, the study is likely to be submitted by the end of this year.

CUMTA’s first meeting was scheduled to discuss requirement of separate offices for its functioning, and the appointment of minimum staff to kick start the base work to form a full-fledged office in respect of technical, financial and administration staff could not be held last year. But, it could not be held last year as the World Bank put forth certain conditions on the body’s restructuring under the Chennai City partnership programme.

It was after this that the State government amended the CUMTA Act to appoint the Chief Minister as the chairman of the authority.