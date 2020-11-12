More private sector employees can now travel on Chennai suburban trains

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few days after permitting some private company staff to travel on Chennai suburban trains, more private sector employees can now get on board. Southern Railway on Thursday announced that essential service staff of private companies in a few more sectors can travel in the 'workmen specials' operated on the Chennai suburban routes.

With the rising number of passengers, the number of suburban services have been increased from 154 to 204 a day.

According to official sources, employees of agencies involved in operation and maintenance of all public amenities, agencies dealing with manufacturing, transportation, supply, trading, repairs and maintenance of machineries and equipment and their spares associated with essential goods and services are allowed to travel.

Similarly, employees of agencies which provide ancillary and collaborative services linked to essential services and all establishments providing health and fitness services including sports are also permitted to travel in suburban trains.

The private sector employees can purchase tickets by submitting authorisation letters issued by their employers along with their photo identity cards.

In addition, rail passengers who are holding tickets for long distance journeys either originating or terminating at the Chennai suburban area and air passengers travelling to and from Chennai airport are also permitted to use suburban trains.

Earlier, on October 23, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal urging him to resume suburban services in Chennai.