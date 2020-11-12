STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siblings found dead in well in Kalpakkam

On Tuesday night, Shenbagavalli and Priyanka did not show up, and Seetha did not find them in their house either.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, bodies of two sisters who went missing from their house on Tuesday, were found in a farm well in Kalpakkam on Wednesday. The deceased Shenbagavalli (11) and Priyanka (16) were daughters of Aamaipakkam residents Hari Krishnan and Seetha. Hari works as a daily wage labourer and Seetha is employed as domestic help at the Kalpakkam Atomic Powerplant staff quarters.

While Hari returns home daily after 11 pm, Seetha’s work gets over by 9 pm every day. Usually, the girls studying class 6 and 10 visit their mother at the quarters when it falls dark and they walk back home together. On Tuesday night, Shenbagavalli and Priyanka did not show up, and Seetha did not find them in their house either. “She first thought that the girls had gone to visit their friends. But, when Hari returned they alerted neighbours,” police said.

After searching all night with neighbours, Hari lodged a complaint at Sadurangapattinam police station on Wednesday morning. Around 7 am, a farmer noticed two bodies floating in the huge well in a farm and he informed police, who rushed to the spot and with help of volunteers recovered the bodies. The well was just one kilometre away from victims’ house. Police suspect that the girls slipped and fell into well or someone pushed them. Further probe is on.

