Three of family shot dead in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, three of a family were shot dead by an unknown assailant at Sowcarpet in Chennai on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Dileep Thalil Chand (74), his wife Pushpa Bai (70), and their son, Sheetal (40). According to the police, the couple’s daughter tried reaching them on phone and grew suspicious as there was no answer. She sent her husband to check on them at their house, on the first floor of a three-storey apartment on Vinayaga Maestri Street.

“Upon his arrival at 7.30 pm, he found the trio lying dead in a pool of blood,” said the police. “He immediately alerted his wife and the police, who rushed to the spot.” Chand had a bullet wound on his chin, while Pushpa and Sheetal had injuries on their foreheads. Sheetal’s wife and children are in Pune. Inquiries have revealed that the couple, separated for a while, has a divorce case pending in the court. The police suspect her brother to be behind the murder.

Relatives of the deceased allegedly told police that his wife’s family demanded a huge sum as alimony and there were frequent quarrels between them. However, since other residents did not hear any sound of gunshots, the police are also probing other motives behind the murder. According to the police, Chand runs a finance company, lending money for people.

