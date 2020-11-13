STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All welcome delay in reopening Tamil Nadu schools but... what next?

With no real-time interactions, students who do not have access to technology bear the brunt; stakeholders concerned as lab works and doubts are left behind

Published: 13th November 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 01:59 PM

school students, schools, students

Reopening of schools is deferred for now in Tamil Nadu due to COVID-19. (File Photo | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students and teachers heaved a sigh of relief after the State government postponed its decision to reopen educational institutions. The fear of a second wave of Coronavirus has gripped the State as many Indian cities are witnessing a surge in cases, propelled by the festive season.

However, many have urged the government to make alternate arrangements for online education for the economically disadvantaged students, who have had very little interaction with teachers during the lockdown. The decision to delay reopening was timely, said KM Karthik, founder of All India Private Colleges Employees Association.

“Delhi is witnessing its third wave. We haven’t had the second wave yet. Hence, taking precautionary steps is a wiser option,” he said.

The next 20 days will be challenging, said Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System, opining that this is the time public should remain safe, vigilant and follow guidelines.

However, having no real-time interactions with teachers remains a major problem for students who do not have access to technology.

The only mode of education that thousands of children from government and smaller private schools have been getting are the recorded videos broadcast on Kalvi TV and those shared to their laptops.

“Students will have no clarity of what they are studying if they cannot get doubts cleared. The government should provide internet access to at least class 12 government school students, who already have laptops,” said PK Ilamaran, leader of Tamil Nadu Government Teachers Association. 

He added that the government should also immediately announce priority and optional syllabus so that teachers can prepare students accordingly. Some private school teachers and administrators said the government could have however included certain relaxations.

“For example, students have no experience in lab works earmarked for this academic year. Government could have allowed students to come to school once a week on a trial-and-error basis,” said a principal of a CBSE school in Chennai.

She added many parents wanted permission to send their wards for doubt-clearing sessions. “Most schools in the city received this suggestion. It was the popular sentiment and we thought the government would take it up,” she said.

The principal of an Arts and Science College in Thiruvarur said many students in their college hail from neighbouring districts.

“The government should open educational institutions in a phased manner so that there are adequate transport facilities to reach college safely.” DMK president MK Stalin said on social media that the government is going back on its word over and over again and that this has left people confused and distressed.

However, other opposition leaders have welcomed the decision to delay of reopening.







